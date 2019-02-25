Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Decreased Its Holding by $4.99 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Lourd Capital Trimmed Position by $601,094

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 0.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 95 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 billion, down from 21,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 15.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc analyzed 4,927 shares as the company's stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.98 million, down from 94,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock.

Lourd Capital Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 14,500 shares to 53,520 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $269.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 2,745 shares to 4,751 shares, valued at $841.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Trs Flt Rt Bd Et (TFLO) by 346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA).

