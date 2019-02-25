Wells Fargo Reaffirmed JM Smucker (SJM) As Hold; Has TP Of $105; Esterline Technologies (ESL) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Wells Fargo have a $105 target price on the stock. The target price suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM)‘s last stock close. This rating was disclosed in a research report on 25 February.

Esterline Technologies Corp (ESL) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.09, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 84 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 83 sold and trimmed stock positions in Esterline Technologies Corp. The funds in our database now own: 28.75 million shares, up from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Esterline Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 66 Increased: 53 New Position: 31.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $28.21 million activity.

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 9.1% of its portfolio in Esterline Technologies Corporation for 924,886 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 70,000 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.68% invested in the company for 416,457 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,341 shares.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, makes, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. It has a 52.07 P/E ratio. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.54 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.93 million activity. 1,500 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) shares with value of $166,104 were sold by Knudsen Jeannette L. SMUCKER RICHARD K bought $2.06M worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Friday, November 30. Shares for $46,100 were bought by DINDO KATHRYN W on Thursday, December 27. 11,000 shares were bought by SMUCKER TIMOTHY P, worth $1.08 million. On Monday, December 31 the insider Lemmon David J sold $94,571.

Among 4 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. JM Smucker has $13300 highest and $85 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 4.04% above currents $101.4 stock price. JM Smucker had 5 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Monday, November 26. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $13300 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Bank of America.