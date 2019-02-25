Wespac Advisors Has Increased Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $518,738; Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Rmb Capital Management Decreased Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 79.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 23,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,127 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 29,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 1.16M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 11.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 13,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43M, down from 120,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 325,798 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 33.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $171.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,917 shares to 1,877 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 3.09 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. 581,703 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America De. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Vanguard Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 8.71 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 217,450 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 175 shares. 103,000 were accumulated by Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Viking Fund Management Lc holds 40,000 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru reported 41 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research owns 329,469 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.07% or 6.09M shares. Ls Invest Advisors, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,976 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $107,682 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by ZUCARO ALDO C, worth $99,350.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,125 shares to 105,900 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 79,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ALEX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 54.37 million shares or 6.00% more from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 69,505 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 25,849 shares. Sei Invs owns 1,134 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 7.69 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 133,275 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 38,731 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 800 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Voya Inv Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 27,485 shares. Adelante Capital Management Ltd accumulated 365,390 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca owns 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 18,118 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 2.14 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,795 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 784,219 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $830,351 activity. 1 shares valued at $23 were sold by YEAMAN ERIC K on Thursday, September 20.