Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. N/A 7.42M 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The potential upside of the rivals is 143.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 2.05% 1.93% -1.28% -2.23% -10.19% -9.23% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance while Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s rivals have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

$0.37 per share with a dividend yield of 4.22% is the annual dividend that Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. pays. On the other side Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s peers beat Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.