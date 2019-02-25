Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.44%
|21.95%
|9.89%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|N/A
|7.42M
|0.00
|Industry Average
|88.68M
|243.35M
|30.78
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.31
|2.09
|2.13
|2.40
The potential upside of the rivals is 143.50%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|2.05%
|1.93%
|-1.28%
|-2.23%
|-10.19%
|-9.23%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|3.66%
|6.51%
|3.80%
|5.69%
|5.71%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance while Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s rivals have 5.71% stronger performance.
Dividends
$0.37 per share with a dividend yield of 4.22% is the annual dividend that Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. pays. On the other side Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 6.96%.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s peers beat Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.