Western Gas Partners LP Com Un (WES) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Upped by $577,852 Its Stake

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp Com Un (WES) by 2.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 29,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.65 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners Lp Com Un for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 379,636 shares traded. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 8.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 12,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,738 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.21 million, up from 142,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Shale oil has a refining problem, and Morgan Stanley thinks investors can profit from it; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Roots and Wings Team Wins Tenth Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Inaugural Technology Start-up Day in Montreal; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Selects 10 Startup Companies for 2nd Cohort of Innovation Lab Targeting Multicultural and Women Founders; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,114 shares to 88,153 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 31,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,652 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Earnings, Volatility, Brexit Are Key Topics Heading Into February – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Is the Tax Refund Controversy Overblown? – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s biggest deal since financial crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massive Midstream Month – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) CEO Kathy Warden Presents at Citi’s 2019 Global Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anadarko Petroleum Still Has A Debt Issue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Gas Partners, Western Gas Equity Partners to merge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

