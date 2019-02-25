Western Union Co (WU) to pay $0.20 on Mar 29, 2019; Cit Group (CIT) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Cit Group Inc (CIT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 100 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 149 sold and reduced stakes in Cit Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 109.91 million shares, down from 115.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Cit Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 119 Increased: 58 New Position: 42.

Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:WU) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Western Union Co’s current price of $17.83 translates into 1.12% yield. Western Union Co’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 4.19 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 714,360 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (CIT) has declined 12.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIT Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $48.7 Million Financing for Ballantine Industrial Center – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIT Group Q4: Lower tax rate helps to offset lower net finance revenue – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIT Group, Inc. (CIT) CEO Ellen Alemany on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for CIT Group, Devon Energy, Red Rock Resorts, The Michaels Companies, PCM, and Pareteum â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. holds 7.76% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. for 2.08 million shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 634,611 shares or 6.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. has 5.61% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The New York-based Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has invested 4.39% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 573,197 shares.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Another trade for 21,950 shares valued at $402,809 was sold by Agrawal Rajesh K.. $45,164 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Tsai Caroline on Tuesday, December 11. 18,709 shares were sold by MENDOZA ROBERTO G, worth $339,381 on Friday, December 14. 8,504 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares with value of $155,640 were sold by MILES MICHAEL. Another trade for 8,504 shares valued at $158,551 was sold by HOLDEN BETSY D. Shares for $41,369 were sold by Rhodes Sheri on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 3 analysts covering The Western Union (NYSE:WU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The Western Union had 3 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.87 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold The Western Union Company shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rockland reported 54,530 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.32% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 54,468 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 162,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 123,243 shares. Amica Mutual Communication stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 3.79M shares. Freestone Limited Liability Com reported 1.24 million shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 2,602 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 14,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 78,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited holds 0% or 729 shares in its portfolio. Visionary Asset Management accumulated 0.78% or 127,093 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc accumulated 222,408 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 2.92 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Webster Bankshares N A holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.