Westwood Management Has Raised Ptc (PTC) Stake by $9.64 Million; Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Stake by $1.89 Million as Share Price Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 41.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 67,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,396 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.64M, up from 164,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.09 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 39.56% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 284.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 90,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.05M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 679,008 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold PTC shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,719 are owned by Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability. Stifel Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 61,870 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated holds 20,056 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.11% or 204,049 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 21,546 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.02% or 72,542 shares. Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 99,669 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,131 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.03 million shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 598,725 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 50,800 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $813.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 4,700 shares to 173,400 shares, valued at $28.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Named the Technology Leader in the Global PLM Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC to Accelerate Industrial Adoption of Mixed Reality with Support for Microsoft HoloLens 2 – Business Wire” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IJK, UGI, TRMB, PTC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.47, from 3.63 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SKY shares while 9 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 3.69% less from 98.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 3.82% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 16,695 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 10,695 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pier Cap Ltd Company invested in 284,378 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 130 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 106,443 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 22,557 shares. Ardsley Advisory has invested 0.77% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Omers Administration accumulated 20,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. G2 Investment Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability reported 220,017 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 54,964 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,250 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.