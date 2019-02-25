Westwood Management Trimmed By $366,000 Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Convergence Investment Partners Upped Pbf Energy (PBF) Position

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 106.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 27,256 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 35.95%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 52,755 shares with $2.63M value, up from 25,499 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $4.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 694,371 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET

Westwood Management Corp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) stake by 0.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,500 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 212,661 shares with $51.91M value, down from 214,161 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. now has $102.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $254.65. About 486,270 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Company has 4,535 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 501,562 are held by First Manhattan Co. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability holds 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 6,580 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Burns J W & Inc Ny holds 14,744 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com reported 4,945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S R Schill And Assocs reported 0.21% stake. Sit Inv holds 36,585 shares. 1.41 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. 8,264 are owned by Canandaigua Bank & Trust. Schmidt P J Management Inc reported 2,683 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.17% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,527 shares. Orbimed Lc reported 1.96% stake. Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. 4,772 shares were sold by Jacks Tyler, worth $1.14 million on Monday, November 19. Williamson Stephen sold 9,500 shares worth $2.29M. The insider Herrema Gregory J. sold 17,235 shares worth $4.26 million. Another trade for 125,520 shares valued at $31.07M was sold by CASPER MARC N.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 9 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, September 17. Cleveland downgraded the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 3 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Onemain Hldgs Inc stake by 18,268 shares to 13,482 valued at $453,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 28,177 shares and now owns 11,286 shares. Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 707,112 shares. Guardian Lp invested in 5,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 186,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 174,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 6,475 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 44,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 179,513 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 2.36% or 183,856 shares. Smithfield Trust has 2,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Ok stated it has 4,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.08% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has 827 shares for 0% of their portfolio.