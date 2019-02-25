Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Logmein (LOGM) Position by $858,850; Share Value Rose; Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Pfizer (ZTS) Holding by $5.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Logmein (LOGM) by 20.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, up from 46,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Logmein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 701,748 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (ZTS) by 74.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 57,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 19,992 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 77,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 1.85M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 174,306 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 3.74M shares. Ims Cap Management owns 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 14,804 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.27% or 19,930 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 87 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 1.21M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.05% or 47,150 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 56,969 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 27,720 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 2.08 million were reported by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. South Texas Money Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 19,785 shares. Epoch Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 29,378 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,995 shares to 19,419 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 175,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Lasalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $17.34 million activity. Lagano Roxanne sold $184,060 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Chen Heidi C. had sold 2,500 shares worth $233,775. 150,306 shares were sold by Alaix Juan Ramon, worth $14.27M. 3,205 shares valued at $300,437 were sold by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. Shares for $1.09M were sold by PECK KRISTIN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Putnam Invests Limited Company has 180,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has 17,940 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp accumulated 20,773 shares. Gmt Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Invesco stated it has 559,169 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 6,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 13D Management Lc invested in 18,472 shares. Ascend Ltd has invested 0.31% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 28,545 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Artal Grp accumulated 65,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 115,705 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 42,408 shares.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $334.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,375 shares to 74,431 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.