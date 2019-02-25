William Lyon Homes (WLH) Reaches $14.78 After 3.00% Down Move; U3O8 COMMON SHARES (UWEFF) Shorts Increased By 390%

U3O8 CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:UWEFF) had an increase of 390% in short interest. UWEFF’s SI was 4,900 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 390% from 1,000 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 1 days are for U3O8 CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:UWEFF)’s short sellers to cover UWEFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.13. About 10,713 shares traded or 44.81% up from the average. U3O8 Corp. (OTCMKTS:UWEFF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 271,444 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 59.64% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.64% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $554.55 million company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $14.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WLH worth $16.64M less.

Among 2 analysts covering William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. William Lyon Homes had 2 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, September 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 4.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $554.55 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.