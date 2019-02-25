Williams Companies (WMB) to pay $0.38 on Mar 25, 2019; Shorts at Sprint (S) Raised By 5.06%

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is expected to pay $0.38 on Mar 25, 2019. (NYSE:WMB) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Williams Companies Inc’s current price of $27.11 translates into 1.40% yield. Williams Companies Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) had an increase of 5.06% in short interest. S’s SI was 102.99 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 5.06% from 98.03 million shares previously. With 16.76 million avg volume, 6 days are for Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)’s short sellers to cover S’s short positions. The SI to Sprint Corporation’s float is 16.82%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 13.32M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 8.61% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure To Executive Chairman And Appoints Michel Combes As CEO; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO: SUBSCRIBER LOSS RATE WILL PEAK IN 2018, DROP IN ’19; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT SAYS BASE INDENTURE & SPECTRUM LEASE AMENDED

Among 6 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 2. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. The insider Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $259,422 on Friday, November 2. Zamarin Chad J. had bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6. CREEL MICHAEL A also bought $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 2,500 shares valued at $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.82 billion. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 31 investors sold Sprint Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications services and products to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $26.26 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 87.03 P/E ratio. The firm operates in two divisions, Wireless and Wireline.