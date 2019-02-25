Williams Jones & Associates Maintains Position in Roper Technologies Com (ROP); Calamos Wealth Management Maintains Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 13.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 13,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.65M, up from 99,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $317.19. About 397,992 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 12.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 2,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.07M, up from 17,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd stated it has 22,133 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 10,806 are owned by Allen Ops Limited Liability Corp. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 53,278 shares. Amarillo Bancshares reported 4,413 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,041 shares. Thompson Davis And invested in 3,290 shares. Covington Advsr has 45,590 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 1,309 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chilton Mngmt Llc reported 73,947 shares. Da Davidson Communications reported 9,299 shares. Coldstream Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 521 shares.

Since August 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 174 sales for $213.85 million activity. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, October 23 the insider Harris Parker sold $800,333. BLOCK KEITH also sold $308,297 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, December 4. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 362 shares worth $53,992 on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $133,517. The insider Dayon Alexandre sold $733,887.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $802.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,549 shares to 43,591 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,909 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. The insider Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54 million. 9,000 shares valued at $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $156,175. Crisci Robert sold $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, January 15. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR had sold 1,000 shares worth $286,066 on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 410,744 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 604 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 2,332 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 1.02 million shares. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 925 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Management Incorporated holds 0.65% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 44,642 shares. Murphy Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stone Run Capital Limited reported 23,988 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 1.82% stake. Carderock invested in 3% or 25,714 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.09% or 17,613 shares. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 8,182 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 420 shares. Three Peaks Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 13,681 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,157 shares to 304,240 shares, valued at $65.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners Ltd (NYSE:BPL) by 15,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,040 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (NYSE:TD).