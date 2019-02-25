Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Holder Grace & White Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Bristol John W & Company Maintains Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26M, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 898,358 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 63,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,758 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.44 million, up from 336,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt holds 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,182 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advsrs Asset Management holds 42,494 shares. Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,624 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 91,296 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mgmt has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 8,289 shares. Frontier Mgmt holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,323 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 3.01 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept reported 6,302 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Assoc Llc holds 1,001 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company accumulated 14,214 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 sales for $17.53 million activity. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was sold by Bauman James L. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 9,283 shares to 844,382 shares, valued at $72.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,251 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 4,056 shares. 906,316 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.67% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 15,930 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 5,494 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dynamic Ltd owns 8,964 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 75,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, a Texas-based fund reported 44,921 shares. Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 63,905 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 2,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 109,240 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.10 million for 7.08 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.32% EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $979,006 worth of stock was sold by Hayes Janet on Friday, September 14.