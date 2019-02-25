Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Holder Grace & White Cut Its Stake by $494,000; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 98.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 224,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.05M, up from 227,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. It closed at $20.38 lastly. It is up 2.23% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26M, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 898,358 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 79,160 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $64.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 34,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,389 shares, and cut its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 110.44 million shares or 0.53% less from 111.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.05% stake. Pnc Finance Svcs owns 25,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,102 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 371,286 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 906,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 188,470 shares. Earnest Ltd reported 48 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 14,547 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 900,663 shares. Zweig owns 13,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Lc owns 388,398 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.05% or 365,000 shares. 175,738 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Com. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 101,659 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 329 shares. Clark Capital Grp Incorporated holds 0.67% or 402,768 shares. 5,406 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 254,986 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 108,790 shares. 26,687 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 19,272 were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 2,901 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 977,986 shares stake.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. The insider King David Randolph sold $1.68M.

