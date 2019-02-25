Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $474,452 as Stock Price Declined; Greystone Investment Management Increases Holding in Enbridge (ENB)

Greystone Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 259.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc bought 101,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,070 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52 million, up from 38,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 3.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 5,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.33 million, down from 507,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 239 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 9,290 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 3.04% or 133,358 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited reported 3,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 13,802 shares. Community Bank Na holds 132 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 33,290 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt owns 921,291 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp reported 4,445 shares stake. Prelude Capital Management Lc owns 1,720 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.05% or 4,400 shares. Horizon Limited Liability has 35,966 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 1,115 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $967.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,271 shares to 306,777 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,989 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).