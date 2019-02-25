Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Jvl Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Position Upped by Cantillon Capital Management Llc

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 19.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.35 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 15.57M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 69.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $196.67 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 23,127 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.54% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Waratah Cap Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 800,347 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 41,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Assets Invest Mgmt Lc holds 55,000 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Sei holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 342,874 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Weiss Multi accumulated 790,000 shares. M&T Bank owns 19,508 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 67,370 shares. Counselors Inc owns 11,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 116,704 shares stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 39,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $630 activity. $16 worth of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was sold by LOWRIE WILLIAM G on Thursday, November 8.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $893,356 activity. Shenoy Navin had sold 1,821 shares worth $85,114. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 5,263 shares worth $245,993 on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 2,235 shares valued at $102,050 was made by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Gru accumulated 2.77% or 562,094 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has 248,268 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. 1.02 million were accumulated by Conning. American Century invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moneta Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 74,920 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 780,265 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs has invested 2.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Randolph Incorporated owns 490,485 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Trust has 1.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co stated it has 56,400 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 3.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grassi Management owns 129,182 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 198,334 shares.