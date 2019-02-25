Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Stake in Pra Group (PRAA) by $7.89 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Royal Gold (RGLD) Position by $2.01 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 24.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 225,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 697,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.11M, down from 923,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 92,494 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 23.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 59.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 26,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.40 million, up from 44,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 316,301 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500.

More news for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “A Painful Reset As PRA Group’s Performance Remains Lumpy – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “PRA Group Aims to Stay Ahead of Higher Costs – The Motley Fool” and published on November 09, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $13.60M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $162,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold PRAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.85 million shares or 3.41% more from 51.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.36 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,779 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 408,433 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 6,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 11,670 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 58,324 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,300 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 2.70M shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 171,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 515,211 shares. Pnc Financial Services Inc holds 0.05% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 105,545 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 5,825 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 101,443 shares to 110,943 shares, valued at $133.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 904,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193,415 activity. $39,055 worth of stock was bought by Veenman Sybil E on Wednesday, September 26.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Olin (OLN) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.7% – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Royal Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RGLD) – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Royal Gold’s Stock Growth is (Suddenly) No Sure Thing – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2018.