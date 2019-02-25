WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) Comparison side by side

Since WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 395.84M 3.50 134.74M 3.37 11.59 First United Corporation 56.02M 2.16 7.03M 1.05 17.14

In table 1 we can see WSFS Financial Corporation and First United Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First United Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First United Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WSFS Financial Corporation and First United Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 34.04% 12.5% 1.3% First United Corporation 12.55% 6.3% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, First United Corporation’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WSFS Financial Corporation pays out a $0.42 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 0.96% dividend yield. Meanwhile, First United Corporation’s annual dividend is $0.27 per share and it also boasts of a 1.57% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation and First United Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of First United Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are First United Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation -7.25% -10.34% -21.09% -26.72% -21.41% -18.45% First United Corporation -0.44% -3.49% -5.53% -20.93% 5.63% 3.16%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation has -18.45% weaker performance while First United Corporation has 3.16% stronger performance.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats First United Corporation on 13 of the 15 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.