Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 3.00 4.40 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164.21M 16.86 332.51M -12.40 0.00

Demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -202.49% -644.1% -65.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $167.27, with potential upside of 79.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.72% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.3% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -2.22% -3.57% -23.18% -13.76% -1.71% -2.79% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -7.4% -7.2% 39.22% 72.45% 81.43%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has -2.79% weaker performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 81.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 11 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.