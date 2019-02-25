Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 4.22B 2.64 421.00M 7.02 23.92 Crane Co. 3.35B 1.52 335.60M 4.94 15.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Crane Co. Crane Co. has lower revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zebra Technologies Corporation and Crane Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 9.98% 30.2% 7.2% Crane Co. 10.02% 15.1% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Crane Co.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Crane Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Crane Co. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Dividends

Meanhile, Crane Co.’s yearly dividend is $1.4 per share and 1.65% dividend yield. Zebra Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Crane Co. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 4.19% for Zebra Technologies Corporation with consensus target price of $215. Meanwhile, Crane Co.’s consensus target price is $105, while its potential upside is 22.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Crane Co. looks more robust than Zebra Technologies Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation -6.64% -6.86% -1.28% 5.72% 55.91% 61.72% Crane Co. -9.44% -15.9% -15.34% -8.56% -9.85% -12.33%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation has 61.72% stronger performance while Crane Co. has -12.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats on 12 of the 16 factors Crane Co.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.