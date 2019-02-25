Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Contrasting side by side

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 74.17M 6.43 13.10M -0.35 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 82.08M 16.26 320.63M -2.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zymeworks Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. -17.66% -9.2% -8% Clovis Oncology Inc. -390.63% -105.1% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 24.41% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.7% and 0% respectively. 22.1% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. 7.85% -1.56% -4.54% -21.14% 61.77% 82.8% Clovis Oncology Inc. 26.26% 35.05% -38.46% -49.19% -63.47% -68.04%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.