AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Comparing side by side

Since AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 229.00M 41.32 93.00M 3.10 8.23 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 183.87M 5.00 18.00M 0.21 49.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGNC Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. Independence Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AGNC Investment Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. AGNC Investment Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGNC Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 40.61% 0% 0% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 9.79% 2.9% 1.2%

Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $2.16 per share which is subject to 8.32% dividend yield. Meanhile, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.72 per share and 7% dividend yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.47% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 90% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -0.43% 0.27% -2.89% -0.93% -2.85% -0.74% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 1.68% 3.32% -0.68% 3.63% 1.78% 1.78%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has -0.74% weaker performance while Independence Realty Trust Inc. has 1.78% stronger performance.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.