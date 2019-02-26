Allergan plc (AGN) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 15.79B 2.87 5.14B -0.58 0.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. N/A 33.51 4.24M -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allergan plc and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Allergan plc and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc -32.55% 3.1% 2% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -117% -100%

Volatility & Risk

Allergan plc’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allergan plc is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allergan plc.

Dividends

Allergan plc pays out $2.88 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.11%. No dividend is paid out by MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allergan plc and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 3 3 2.50 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Allergan plc is $183.67, with potential upside of 34.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Allergan plc shares and 1.6% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares. About 0.27% of Allergan plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.92% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -2.69% -10.16% -19.45% -10.91% -7.58% -6.85% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -1.8% -14.84% -19.86% -33.54% -18.05% -19.64%

For the past year Allergan plc’s stock price has smaller decline than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Summary

Allergan plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.