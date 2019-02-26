American Assets Investment Management Upped Its Cbs New (CBS) Position by $459,200 as Stock Price Declined; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 205% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $690,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.99 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 26.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 52,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, down from 196,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 1.99 million shares traded or 75.70% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since February 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 96 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited Com reported 32,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 104,573 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt accumulated 44 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) stated it has 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Co Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 0.33% or 20,525 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,032 shares. 45,020 are owned by Advent Cap De. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 18,000 shares. Fmr accumulated 249 shares. American Advsr Lc accumulated 28,878 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 16,030 shares. Moreover, Chieftain Capital Mngmt has 10.61% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2.75 million shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Applied Optoelectronics, Pan American Silver, CBS, Paychex, Sandstorm Gold, and Green Plains Partners LP â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Super Bowl with mainstream sports betting – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CBS Corporation Earnings: CBS Stock Dips as Record Sales Miss Guidance – Investorplace.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – CBS Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will High Costs Hurt Golar LNG’s (GLNG) Earnings in Q4? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Record LNG Capacity To Receive Green Light: Golar LNG Great Way To Play It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Golar LNG Dividend Information Nasdaq:GLNG – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG: Results Marred By Accounting But Forward Prospects Promising – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Limited – Q3 2018 results presentation date change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,350 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resort Entertainment L (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL).