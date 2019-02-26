Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 62.80M 2.85 58.10M -2.81 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 705.48M 4.41 100.12M 1.96 34.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -92.52% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 14.19% 10.8% 9%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $70, which is potential 14.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -3.38% -53.66% -55.54% 0% 0% -48.29% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -8.02% -3.69% 13.5% 26.97% 57.94% 44.18%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -48.29% weaker performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 44.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.