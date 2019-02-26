Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 10.20M 5.13 26.05M -4.19 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. N/A 1484.65 38.95M -3.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -255.39% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -45.3%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 271.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.71 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 76.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 18.3%. 37.02% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 38.95% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -18.72% -26.59% -36.18% -40.16% -40.65% -36.1% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -6.92% 8.54% -14.71% 2.77% 71.76% 64.89%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has -36.1% weaker performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 64.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.