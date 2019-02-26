Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Contrasting side by side

Both Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 6.71B 2.20 633.50M 3.62 20.59 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 14.95B 3.12 1.65B 3.84 22.01

Table 1 highlights Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 9.44% 14% 3.9% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 11.04% 20% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Dividends

$1.64 per share with a dividend yield of 2.03% is the annual dividend that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pay. Meanhile, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.62 per share and 1.75% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 1 2.33 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

$80.67 is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.41%. Competitively the consensus price target of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is $91, which is potential -1.71% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is looking more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 88.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -3.28% -3.14% 0.47% 10.86% 14.2% 17.79% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. -4.66% -3.05% -1.83% 2.62% 1% 3.91%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. beats on 13 of the 17 factors Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.