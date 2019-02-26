As Icon Plc (ICLR) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position; Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.90 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 10.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,400 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, down from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 351,362 shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 25.12% since February 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 45.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 86,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,380 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.82M, down from 190,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 21.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 535,040 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $102.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 64,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. Shares for $1.12 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C. 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.