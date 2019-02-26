aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 39.67M -1.33 0.00 Xencor Inc. 48.75M 37.13 55.28M -0.77 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -78.1% -53.6% Xencor Inc. -113.39% -13.4% -11.8%

A 2.87 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 187.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Xencor Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.8 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.67 consensus target price and a 44.98% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 84.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. 0.4% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -6.49% -9.83% -23.17% -41.75% -85.23% -83.54% Xencor Inc. -10.69% -10% -6.5% -10.13% 68.55% 71.17%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.