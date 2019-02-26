Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Stake; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Cut Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1340.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 239,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 257,080 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79M, up from 17,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 8.22M shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since February 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG)

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 96.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17,000, down from 70,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.57M shares traded or 50.85% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 75.12% since February 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $9.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,139 shares to 4,732 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,142 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,055 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mitchell Group Inc holds 3.51% or 821,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 168,443 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Management Limited reported 21,384 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hartford Management Inc has 880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cwm Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 972,760 shares. 5.52M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 83,018 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Limited invested in 4.26% or 9.35M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 260 shares. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 989 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dollar General, Zayo Group, Cabot Oil & Gas, Sangamo Therapeutics, BioTelemetry, and Dean Foods â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Cabot Oil (COG) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Fed Speakers – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Key Cog in the Global Shipping Business Sees Growth in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold GLUU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 68.84 million shares or 5.16% more from 65.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 16,770 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,759 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc holds 603,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 80,209 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 2,955 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 197,619 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 10.79 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Prudential Financial Inc reported 28,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 764,062 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Eqis Capital Management holds 90,399 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 246,872 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 122,662 shares stake.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “GLUU News: Why Glu Mobile Stock Is Surging Today – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 25, 2018 : AMD, TWTR, QQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, SNAP, MSFT, BUD, GLUU, ACB, BBL, NOK – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Glu Mobile, Opko Health, and Church & Dwight Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile -12% after Q4 loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.