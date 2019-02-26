Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 2.29 11.72 ConocoPhillips 37.49B 2.10 6.26B 4.33 15.04

In table 1 we can see Canadian Natural Resources Limited and ConocoPhillips’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 11.6% 5.1% ConocoPhillips 16.70% 19.2% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ConocoPhillips has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, ConocoPhillips has 2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited pays out a $0.96 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 3.43% dividend yield. Meanhile, ConocoPhillips’s yearly dividend is $1.16 per share and 1.66% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and ConocoPhillips can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 1 3 2.75 ConocoPhillips 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 39.50% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited with consensus price target of $39.13. Competitively ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $83.17, with potential upside of 20.10%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is looking more favorable than ConocoPhillips.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and ConocoPhillips has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 74.1%. About 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited 6.72% -8.11% -17.21% -19.4% -22.36% -24.86% ConocoPhillips -1.48% -6.9% -8.36% -7.5% 29.01% 18.78%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has -24.86% weaker performance while ConocoPhillips has 18.78% stronger performance.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 14 of the 15 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.