Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 1.50M 9.02 N/A -0.11 0.00 Repligen Corporation 183.70M 14.37 23.16M 0.30 205.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 2.6% Repligen Corporation 12.61% 3.9% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a -2.11 beta, while its volatility is 311.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 704.60% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $67.5 consensus target price and a 12.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 35.68% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Repligen Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -31.09% -47.33% -55.29% -59.7% -70.44% -66.33% Repligen Corporation -4.25% -8.91% 6.94% 39.49% 79.06% 70.67%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -66.33% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 70.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Repligen Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.