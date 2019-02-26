Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

We are contrasting Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 80.40M 2.92 19.63M 3.04 14.11 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 1.16B 3.45 316.25M 1.32 13.32

In table 1 we can see Chemung Financial Corporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Chemung Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Chemung Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chemung Financial Corporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 24.42% 7.7% 0.7% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 27.26% 8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.04 beta means Chemung Financial Corporation’s volatility is 104.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Umpqua Holdings Corporation on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Chemung Financial Corporation pay is $1.04 per share with a dividend yield of 2.16%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation offers an annual dividend of $0.82 per share, bundled with 4.46% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Chemung Financial Corporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s average target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 18.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chemung Financial Corporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 90.5%. Chemung Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -0.81% 0.68% -3.16% -16.42% -16.36% -10.91% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -8.78% -11.59% -18.98% -28.51% -17.99% -15.63%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation was less bearish than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Umpqua Holdings Corporation beats Chemung Financial Corporation.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.