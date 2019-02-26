Comparing of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 149.23M 0.83 2.22M -0.05 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 22.45M 1.48 8.00M -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Performant Financial Corporation and Asta Funding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performant Financial Corporation and Asta Funding Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation -1.49% -2.6% -1.5% Asta Funding Inc. 35.63% -4.1% -3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Asta Funding Inc.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.2 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Performant Financial Corporation and Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.4% and 15% respectively. Performant Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 59.38% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -12.79% -7.41% -23.08% -31.51% -17.13% -9.09% Asta Funding Inc. -0.25% 9.73% -4.47% 2.78% 22.8% 17.89%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Asta Funding Inc. had bullish trend.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.