Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53.96M 49.36 71.64M -2.64 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 4.35M 10.07 13.93M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. -132.77% 68.2% -34.6% Heat Biologics Inc. -320.23% -85.3% -52.3%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.4% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.87% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.68% -16.44% -28.5% 59.68% 127.24% 110.31% Heat Biologics Inc. -2.9% -15.19% -29.47% -48.46% -66.75% -65%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.