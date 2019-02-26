Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 14.00 40.19M -2.02 0.00 Omeros Corporation 21.61M 31.57 119.77M -2.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. -222.78% -71.6% -46.1% Omeros Corporation -554.23% 270.2% -123.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 144.25% and its average price target is $34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 48%. About 7.6% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -1.47% 5.39% 3.76% 31.85% 19.68% 24% Omeros Corporation -0.72% -15.24% -46.46% -25.18% -31.27% -28.72%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has 24% stronger performance while Omeros Corporation has -28.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.