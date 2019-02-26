Comparison of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 4.60 4.64 eXp World Holdings Inc. 397.97M 1.72 28.98M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and eXp World Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% eXp World Holdings Inc. -7.28% -238.3% -89.5%

Dividends

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP pays out an annual dividend of $1.47 per share while its dividend yield is 6.11%. eXp World Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.53% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 4.5% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 64.7% are eXp World Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 2.37% -3.53% -6.25% -8.39% 0% -11.43% eXp World Holdings Inc. -7.37% -17.83% -37.77% -29.32% 27.22% 32.24%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has -11.43% weaker performance while eXp World Holdings Inc. has 32.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats eXp World Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.