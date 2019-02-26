Comparison of Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 100.08M 4.87 27.22M 1.62 17.53 WSFS Financial Corporation 395.84M 3.45 134.74M 3.37 11.59

In table 1 we can see Old Line Bancshares Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WSFS Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 27.20% 8.1% 0.9% WSFS Financial Corporation 34.04% 12.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Old Line Bancshares Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Old Line Bancshares Inc. pays out a $0.38 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.32% dividend yield. Meanwhile, WSFS Financial Corporation’s annual dividend is $0.42 per share and it also boasts of a 0.95% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$35 is Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 87.7%. Insiders held 6.3% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. -6.39% -5.05% -18.04% -18.01% -7.49% -3.53% WSFS Financial Corporation -7.25% -10.34% -21.09% -26.72% -21.41% -18.45%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than WSFS Financial Corporation

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats on 11 of the 14 factors Old Line Bancshares Inc.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.