Contrasting of Visa Inc. (V) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

As Credit Services companies, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa Inc. 21.25B 15.10 10.38B 3.94 34.97 SLM Corporation 1.12B 4.46 471.84M 0.74 12.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Visa Inc. and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Visa Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Visa Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SLM Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Visa Inc. and SLM Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa Inc. 48.85% 35.2% 14.5% SLM Corporation 42.13% 16.5% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Visa Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SLM Corporation’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Visa Inc. pay is $0.92 per share with a dividend yield of 0.63%. On the other side SLM Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.32%.

Analyst Recommendations

Visa Inc. and SLM Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 SLM Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Visa Inc.’s upside potential is 20.33% at a $175.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, SLM Corporation’s potential upside is 13.74% and its consensus price target is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Visa Inc. seems more appealing than SLM Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Visa Inc. and SLM Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 0%. 0.11% are Visa Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, SLM Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visa Inc. -2.7% -4.77% -4.3% 2.96% 23.77% 20.93% SLM Corporation -8.08% -9.06% -19.73% -21.2% -18.55% -16.46%

For the past year Visa Inc. had bullish trend while SLM Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 17 of the 16 factors Visa Inc. beats SLM Corporation.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.