Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparison side by side

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 2.89M 186.29 49.06M -0.87 0.00 Motif Bio plc N/A 0.00 22.87M -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1,697.58% -88.5% -71.2% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 204.88% and an $26.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.3% and 7.36%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.03% -11.29% 25.19% 15.56% -9.87% -4.79% Motif Bio plc -9.72% -12.49% -26.94% -37.05% -34.34% -39.87%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.