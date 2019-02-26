Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Since Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 3.84M 32.80 17.81M 0.87 10.10 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 2.38B 2.44 243.60M 9.19 10.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 463.80% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 10.24% 19.7% 8.5%

Dividends

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. pays out a $0.48 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.94% dividend yield. On the other side, $1.2 per share with a dividend yield of 1.1% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $118, while its potential upside is 6.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.08% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.43% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -2.13% -5.1% -14.26% -8.09% -4.99% -7.01% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -9.58% -14.6% -29.76% -38.64% -49.31% -51.05%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.