Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Comparison side by side

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.15B 0.88 4.53M -0.13 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 714.44M 4.30 4.06M -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.39% -11.5% -0.6% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.57% -16.9% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Commvault Systems Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 55.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 91.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.9% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.96% -4.01% -11.79% -7.4% -3.68% -0.24% Commvault Systems Inc. -4.53% -6.78% -18.74% -19.38% 4.69% 7.18%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -0.24% weaker performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has 7.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.