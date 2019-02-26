EPS for Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) Expected At $-0.01; Shorts at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (CFRUY) Lowered By 29.26%

Analysts expect Asanko Gold Inc. (TSE:AKG) to report $-0.01 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Asanko Gold Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 61,185 shares traded. Asanko Gold Inc. (TSE:AKG) has 0.00% since February 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AKG News: 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS – SUBSIDIARY HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN AGG’S 90% INTEREST IN ASANKO GOLD MINE, ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN GHANA ( AGM); 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 29/03/2018 – Asanko Gold to Receive US$185 Million From Gold Fields for 50% Joint Venture Interest and US$17.6 Million for 9.9% Private Plac; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $19.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – WILL USE THE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING RED KITE DEBT OF US$164 MILLION; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 07/05/2018 – Asanko Gold Publishes 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had a decrease of 29.26% in short interest. CFRUY’s SI was 126,900 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 29.26% from 179,400 shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 0 days are for COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s short sellers to cover CFRUY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 208,520 shares traded. Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has 0.00% since February 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $44.00 billion. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other divisions. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company has market cap of $216.77 million. The Company’s principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013.

