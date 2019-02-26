Ftb Advisors Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard Com (ATVI); As Facebook (FB) Valuation Declined, Holder Gfs Advisors Upped Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (ATVI) by 594.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $365,000, up from 634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 9.17 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since February 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 680.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 53,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.05 million, up from 7,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $164.13. About 13.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STARTING A NEW TEST TO HIGHLIGHT A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 28/03/2018 – Advertisers for the first time must now decide whether putting content on Facebook represents a liability, says Gene Munster; 27/03/2018 – Meet the Lebanese billionaire behind the new Facebook alternative social app Vero; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT; 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Peter Thiel allegedly worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytics, says whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 41 selling transactions for $109.95 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $115,710. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017 worth of stock or 2,268 shares. Shares for $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M.. 38,185 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $5.19 million. Cox Christopher K sold $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 15. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 407,000 shares worth $72.06M.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $546.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 8,920 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 112,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,320 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 2,764 shares to 96,304 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,016 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Financial Alphadex Fd Usd Isin #Us33734x1357 Sedol #B50p3c2 (FXO).