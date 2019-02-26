Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. N/A 0.00 40.22M -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kazia Therapeutics Limited and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 25.8 and 25.8 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47% AVROBIO Inc. -11.65% -20.41% -28.32% 0% 0% -24.13%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than AVROBIO Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.