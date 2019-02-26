Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. N/A 636.73 43.98M -1.49 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00

Demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -43.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836%

Volatility & Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. In other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 10.8 and 10.5. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 137.19% upside potential and an average target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 79.8%. About 6.3% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -9.41% -15.56% -12% 20.78% 63.18% 30.37% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 30.37% stronger performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has -67.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.