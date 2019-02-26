Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparing side by side

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 93.35M -1.92 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 10.55M 1.81 28.83M -38.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. -273.27% -74.2% -50.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.1%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 13.15%. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 23.54% 17.06% -13.47% 40.57% 0% 28.3% Altimmune Inc. -14.21% -23.38% -64.6% -81.67% -94.26% -94.84%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.