Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY) and EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:ENLK) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) and EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:ENLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves Inc. 559.06M 0.25 78.50M -0.74 0.00 EnLink Midstream Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.28 46.82

Table 1 demonstrates Legacy Reserves Inc. and EnLink Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Legacy Reserves Inc. and EnLink Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves Inc. -14.04% -4.9% 1.4% EnLink Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 4.6% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Reserves Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. EnLink Midstream Partners LP’s 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Legacy Reserves Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EnLink Midstream Partners LP are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. EnLink Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Legacy Reserves Inc.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream Partners LP offers an annual dividend of $1.56 per share, bundled with 0% dividend yield. Legacy Reserves Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Legacy Reserves Inc. and EnLink Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Legacy Reserves Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 293.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.6% of Legacy Reserves Inc. shares and 49.1% of EnLink Midstream Partners LP shares. 5.5% are Legacy Reserves Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of EnLink Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.35% -51.34% -66.11% -72.92% 33.82% 13.04% EnLink Midstream Partners LP -1.97% -9.36% -31.77% -23.44% -16.11% -15.61%

For the past year Legacy Reserves Inc. has 13.04% stronger performance while EnLink Midstream Partners LP has -15.61% weaker performance.

Summary

EnLink Midstream Partners LP beats Legacy Reserves Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate. It connects the wells of natural gas producers to its gathering systems; processes natural gas for the removal of NGLs; fractionates NGLs into purity products; markets the purity products; and transports natural gas to various markets. The company also purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and other supply sources, and sells that natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, other marketers, and pipelines. It operates approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines, 20 natural gas processing plants, 7 fractionators, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and brine disposal wells, as well as a crude oil trucking fleet of approximately 150 trucks. EnLink Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P. and changed its name to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in March 2014. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Dallas, Texas.