Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 13.41M 13.99 43.13M -1.73 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -321.63% -41.7% -30.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -72.6% -56%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio is 19.2. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $37.5 consensus target price and a 174.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 63.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. About 19.12% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20.62% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.32% -22.5% -31.38% -29.27% 0% -80.81% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. -10.44% -15.07% -8.47% 162.62% 478.64% 429.3%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bullish trend.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.