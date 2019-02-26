Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

As Biotechnology companies, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 59.72M -2.98 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 117.10M 0.64 39.69M -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -44.6% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -33.89% -50.1% -13.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Dividends

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. dividend pay is $10.55 per share with 170.71% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -35.28% at a $4 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 55.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.05% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.52% -10.32% -27.3% -52.08% -59.35% -58.44% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -15.03% -19% -47.15% -64.67% -70.72% -68.29%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.